Job Racketeering: Reps Order Arrest Of Ex-FCC Desk Officer

The House of Representatives has ordered the arrest of a former desk officer in charge of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Haruna Kolo, over job racketeering allegations.

The Chairman of the Adhoc Committee investigating mismanagement of personnel recruitment, employment racketeering and other related matters, Yusuf Gagdi, made this pronouncement during a meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The Adhoc committee had earlier summoned Kolo to appear before the panel over series of allegations laid against him but he failed to yield the call.

Also, the committee has given a deadline of Monday, August 14, 2023 for the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), and other agencies who have disobeyed the call to appear before the committee.