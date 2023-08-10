Niger: CAN Lauds Tinubu’s Diplomacy, Warns Against Military Intervention

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Thursday, commended President Bola Tinubu’s diplomatic approach in resolving the crisis currently faced by Nigeria’s neighbours in the Republic of Niger.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, also commended the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “for their unwavering commitment to discouraging coups d’état and the forceful takeover of power”.

The Christian body, however, warned against military intervention in Niger, saying that such move will create enmity between Nigeria and its neighbours in the embattled country.

“As an organization deeply committed to promoting justice, peace, and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger.

“We firmly believe that the path to lasting peace lies in upholding democratic processes, respecting the sovereignty of nations, and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts,” the statement added.

CAN also implored all stakeholders involved in the matter to “embrace peaceful negotiations, exercise restraint, and tirelessly work towards a sustainable resolution of the crisis in Niger”.

Meanwhile, leaders from the West African bloc will meet today (Thursday) for an emergency summit on the coup in Niger, after the country’s military chiefs defied an ultimatum to restore the elected president.

Two weeks after the coup that toppled Mohamed Bazoum, ECOWAS said it is seeking a diplomatic solution but has not ruled out using force to resolve the crisis.

Important decisions are expected from the gathering in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, according to a statement from the 15-nation organisation on Tuesday.

Struggling to stem a cascade of coups among its members since 2020, the bloc gave the troops who seized power on July 26 until last Sunday to reinstate Bazoum or face the potential use of force.

But the coup leaders remained defiant and the deadline passed without action.