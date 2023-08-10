SERAP To Sue Akpabio Over ‘Holiday Allowances’ Amid Economic Crisis

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it will file a lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio concerning the disbursement of “holiday allowances” to senators by the Clerk of the National Assembly.

This contentious move comes at a time when almost 70 per cent of Nigerians are grappling with severe economic challenges.

In a brief statement via its official X handle, SERAP announced that it was suing the Senate President who had made the gaffe announcement on Monday during plenary.

“We’re suing the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the alleged payments of “holiday allowances” by the Clerk of the National Assembly into the “various accounts” of senators while some 137 million poor Nigerians face severe economic hardship,” SERAP stated.

Akpabio’s gaffe stirred controversy across the nation, raising questions about the legitimacy and timing of such money transfers. Critics argue that when a significant portion of the nation’s population is facing economic hardship, such allowances seem both unjust and inconsiderate.

Details of the lawsuit, including the petitioners and the specific charges, are yet to be disclosed. However, the move signifies rising tension and scrutiny over the management of public funds, especially in the light of the present economic climate.

The Senate President has not yet released an official statement regarding the allegations and impending legal action and stakeholders across the country eagerly await further developments, with many demanding transparency, accountability, and judicious use of public funds in these challenging times.