Bayern Still Working To Seal Kane Deal – Tuchel

Bayern Munich are working with the “highest priority” to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham but the deal is not finalised yet, the German club’s boss said Friday.

Thomas Tuchel’s comments came as British media reported that the 30-year-old striker was heading to Germany to have a medical at Bayern after weeks of negotiations finally led to an agreement.

Bayern reportedly had a bid of 100 million euros ($110 million) for Kane accepted on Thursday, with the decision on whether or not to leave left to the player.

Several British media reports reported that Kane, Tottenham’s record all-time goalscorer, would be heading to Germany for a medical on Friday.

But Bayern boss Tuchel told a press conference that reporters “probably know more than I do” where Kane is right now and what he is doing.

“We are working hard on it… that is no secret,” he said, adding the matter was being given “the highest priority”.

“But as of now there is no decision. As long as there is no agreement, the coach is not going to talk about it, as it is not his player.”

Kane has one year left on his contract with Spurs.

He has never won a major trophy but appears set to join a Bayern side who have won 11 straight Bundesliga titles.

Tuchel’s men kick off their season against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday, before Spurs face Brentford in their Premier League opener on Sunday.