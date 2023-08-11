BBNaija All Stars Housemate Frodd Welcomes Baby Girl

One of the 20 housemates in the ongoing eighth season of Big Brother Naija All Stars, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd, welcomed a baby girl on Friday.
Frodd broke the news to the housemates hours after getting the news in the isolated BBNaija house.
The moment Bigbrother conveyed the good news to the latest father in town😎 ❤️#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #Frodd
The 32-year-old disclosed his daughter’s name as Adaora, adding that she would also be named Chioma after his wife — information his wife would be receiving at the same time as thousands of his fans.
His housemates welcomed the news with jubilation, hugging him and showering him with prayers.