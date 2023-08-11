Haaland Scores First Goal Of Premier League Season After Three Minutes

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland shoots and scores her team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on August 11, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

 

Erling Haaland took just over three minutes to score the opening goal of the Premier League season as Manchester City struck early at Burnley on Friday.

Haaland scored 52 times in his debut season as City won the treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

However, the Norwegian had failed to net in his previous six City games.

Haaland ended his longest drought for the club when he slotted home Rodri’s header across goal after just three minutes and four seconds.

