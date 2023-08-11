INEC Receives Tools From EU To Enhance Nigeria’s Electoral System

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken receipt of some tools and systems from the European Union aimed at enhancing in the country’s electoral system.

The INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, delivering a speech on Thursday at a handover event in Abuja, noted that there were several components under the Phase II Project.

He stated that the first components focused on support to INEC administered through the Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI).

“This support is designed to address 5 thematic areas i.e. enhancing and strengthening planning and operational capacities; (and) improving the Commission’s internal communication and external engagements with stakeholders,” Yakubu said.

Other areas, according to the INEC chairman, include enhancing the Electoral Institute’s capacity for training and research; assisting in the improvement of legal and policy frameworks for the conduct of elections; and enhancing the development and incorporation of technological innovations.

“Within the current Electoral Cycle, DAI has provided support towards capacity building, technical support, printing of non-sensitive reports and information flyers,” he said.

“We are glad that today, some of the tools developed in collaboration with DAI are being handed over to the Commission.”

