Obi Congratulates Students Who Won 2023 International Debate Championship In Malaysia

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Nigeria Debate Team, particularly Team Anambra, for their triumphant win at the 2023 International Debate Championship held in Malaysia.

The winning team, representing Nigeria, was composed of students from St. Michael’s Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nimo; All Hallows Seminary, Onitsha; and Mater Amabilis, Umuoji. Significantly, these schools were among the mission institutions returned to their original proprietors during Obi’s tenure as Governor.

READ ALSO: Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, Neutralizing Two

In his congratulatory message, Obi praised the students for their “intellectual sagacity” and dedication to education. He emphasized how their achievement magnifies them as “victorious ambassadors of excellence” on a global platform.

Highlighting the enduring legacy of his educational policies, Obi remarked, “This win corroborates my consistent message that ‘education is the best investment any government can make for its citizens’.”

He expressed pride in the fact that the educational reforms initiated during his time in office continue to yield notable results for Anambra and, by extension, Nigeria.

Obi also took the opportunity to appreciate the management and educators of the schools for their unwavering commitment to quality education. He further acknowledged subsequent governors of Anambra State for upholding and furthering the state’s esteemed educational standards.

Closing his message, the former Governor projected optimism and a vision for the nation, stating, “As we revolutionized education in Anambra, we aim to bring similar transformative changes to Nigeria for the brighter future of our children and the grandeur of our nation.”