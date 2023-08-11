Prostate Cancer Treatment Reason I ‘Went Quiet’ After Elections – Utomi

A leader in the Labour Party, Prof. Pat Utomi, on Friday, revealed his struggle with prostate cancer for which he received a diagnosis last year, saying this is the reason he appears to have gone quiet.

In a series of tweets, the 2011 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Mega Party (SDMP) said, “Prostate cancer is bringing death and misery to many men.”

He argued that if patients had been forewarned, the “misery containment” and chances of cure could be significantly enhanced, similar to breast cancer prevention efforts among women.

“When a biopsy showed I was positive last year I began treatment with a cancer Centre with a branch in Ikeja and VI,” Utomi said.

“I sometimes came from election campaigns to the Ikeja Centre near the Airport. The Doctors would try to smuggle me out from the back.”

The political economist added that once elections were over, his young nephews and cousins who are doctors in Europe and the US “joined forces with the Lakeshore people and decided they wanted me in their direct care”.

“That’s how come it seemed I went quiet cause they controlled my phones to reduce stress,” he added.

Utomi played a pivotal role in the 2023 presidential campaign for Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, paving the way for an unprecedented third force in Nigerian politics.

Though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as president, Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the outcome of the election in court.