Sacked Osun LG Chairmen Urge Court To Declare Caretaker Committee Illegal

Sacked local government chairmen in Osun State have urged the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo to declare an attempt by Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration to appoint a caretaker committee into the 30 local government areas in the state as illegal.

The chairmen, elected during the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, in a write of summon filed by Saheed Onibonokuta, Ayegbayo Muyiwa, and eight others on behalf of their colleagues, signed by their counsel, Muhydeen Adeoye, urged the court to declare that steps taken by the state government to appoint caretaker into the local government councils of the state are in violation of the plaintiffs’ right which is guaranteed by the Electoral Act 2022.

The court process obtained by Channels Television in Osogbo on Friday has the Osun State government, the Attorney-General, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as Commissioner for Finance as respondents on the suit.

They also sought an injunction of the court to refrain the state government from enforcing the judgement of the High Court that sacked them, pending the determination of the appeal emanating from the judgement.

Other orders sought by the plaintiffs from the court include “A declaration that decision/steps taken by the Defendants to appoint Caretakers into all the Local Government Councils of Osun State is in violation of the Plaintiffs’ right as guaranteed by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“A declaration that refusal of the Defendants to effect in favour of the Plaintiff’s payments, benefits, allowances, salaries to which the Plaintiffs (being elected officers of the Local Government Councils) are entitled is in violation of the Plaintiffs’ right as guaranteed by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“An order directing the Defendants to immediately effect in favour of the Plaintiff’s payments of benefits, allowances, emoluments, salaries to which the Plaintiffs (being elected officers of the Local Government Councils) are entitled pending when the appeal is finally determined to the contrary.

“An order of injunction restraining the Defendants, whether directly by themselves or indirectly or through their agents, directors, managers, officers or any privies from giving effect to the judgment delivered on 25th November 2022 in Suit No. FHC/OS/CS/94/2022 pending the hearing and final determination of the Appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022, Between All Progressives Congress & 3 Ors v. Peoples Democratic Party & 3Ors which emanated from the judgment in the suit”.