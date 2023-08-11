Troops Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, Neutralizing Two

The Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has successfully ambushed and neutralized two Boko Haram terrorists in Konduga LGA, Borno State.

Details of this feat was contained in a statement on Thursday by army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who revealed that the ambush was executed along Kuka, a known crossing point for the terrorists.

According to General Nwachukwu, the troops’ strategic positioning allowed them to engage the unsuspecting Boko Haram members in an intense firefight. This swift operation resulted in the neutralization of two terrorists, while others scattered in panic.

In the aftermath of the encounter, the troops secured 63 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, an improvised explosive device (IED) shell, five Pento injections, and a cash sum of Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty Naira.

In a related incident underscoring the growing pressure on Boko Haram, a notorious member of the group surrendered to the 222 Battalion stationed at Geizuwa, also in Konduga LGA.

The surrendering terrorist yielded an AK47 rifle, a magazine, and 26 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. He is currently undergoing detailed profiling, and further actions are anticipated.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the troops for their vigilance and commendable combat spirit. He encouraged them to maintain their current momentum, emphasizing the importance of completely eradicating any remnants of terrorists and bandits within their operational jurisdiction.