Troops Raid IPOB/ESN Hideout In Enugu, Bust Gunrunner Syndicate In Obudu

In a series of coordinated operations, Nigerian Army troops of the 82 Division, operating in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies, achieved significant breakthroughs against criminal elements in Enugu and Cross River states.

In the first operation, carried out under the banner of Operation UDO KA II, troops raided the hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The engagement resulted in the neutralization of two irredentist fighters, the recovery of three Semi Automatic Pump Action Rifles, and a locally fabricated single barrel gun.

Moreover, the collaborative efforts of troops and the DSS led to the arrest of a notorious ESN Commander, identified as Mr. Ezege, at Obinagu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Mr. Ezege had recently issued threats of violence against Enugu state through viral videos and audio messages on social media platforms. He is currently in custody for further investigation.

In a parallel operation, troops of the 130 Battalion within the 13 Brigade Area of Responsibility under the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, worked in tandem with the DSS to dismantle a gunrunner syndicate in Obudu motorcycle park, Cross River State.

Acting on credible intelligence, the operation led to the apprehension of the syndicate leader and his associates, including two Nigerians and two Cameroonians.

Preliminary investigations revealed a network where the accomplices procured firearms, which were then sold to a middleman responsible for supplying arms and ammunition to Ambazonian Separatists in the Republic of Cameroon.

Subsequent actions resulted in the capture of the kingpin, Raphael, also known as Biajua, in Biajua community in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. The operation yielded four Semi Automatic Pump Action Rifles and four mobile phones.

The Nigerian Army in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies, bolstering ongoing operations to address security challenges.

The people of Southeast Nigeria are encouraged to dismiss any illegal “sit-at-home” order and continue their daily activities, as the Army maintains unwavering efforts to counter unlawful enforcement.