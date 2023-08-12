Bayern Sign England Captain Kane On Four-Year Contract

England captain Harry Kane ended his record-breaking career with Tottenham on Saturday, saying “it was time to leave” after signing a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027.

Kane moves to the Bundesliga giants chasing trophies after two decades at his boyhood Premier League club without silverware.

“I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk,” Kane posted on social media.

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

“There’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever.”

After protracted negotiations between Bayern and Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy a deal was finally struck on Thursday.

The reported fee for Kane is a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) plus 10 million euros in bonuses.

“It’s been a long process, but now we’re all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

He added: “Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club’s DNA in terms of both football and character.”

Levy said Tottenham had “reluctantly agreed to the transfer”.

“We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term,” Levy commented.

“Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.”

Kane could begin the next chapter in his career later on Saturday, with the German Super Cup at the Allianz Arena against RB Leipzig. He wasted no time starting his new job, taking part in a training session on Saturday morning.

“I hope to play part of it,” Kane told Bayern’s website.

Kane flew to Munich on Friday evening to complete the traditional medical where he was greeted by a multitude of Bayern fans before putting pen to paper on his new contract.

Six-time European champions Bayern were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski who left for Barcelona last season.

Kane, who was out of contract next summer, leaves Tottenham having scored 280 goals in 435 games to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but without a trophy.

Kane is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals. He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semi-finals.

At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, they were defeated by France in the quarter-finals, Kane first scoring and then missing a penalty with England 2-1 down and six minutes left on the clock.

Kane also featured in his country’s run to the European Championship final in 2021 where they lost to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

– ‘Fresh challenge’ –

Silverware is all but guaranteed at Bayern, who have won 11 straight Bundesliga titles.

The club won the Bundesliga in each of Lewandowski’s eight seasons in Munich, with the Pole averaging 30 goals per season. In 2022-23, not one Bayern player hit the 15 league goal mark.

Kane has scored more than 20 league goals in all but three of the past nine Premier League seasons, winning the Golden Boot on three occasions.

Despite finishing second in last season’s Premier League scoring charts behind Erling Haaland (36), Kane netted 30 league goals in 2022-23, equalling his best mark.

Bayern were eliminated by eventual winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season and only won the Bundesliga title on goal difference thanks to a final-day capitulation from Borussia Dortmund.

Kane had been linked with a move away from Spurs two years ago but Manchester City failed in their pursuit.

His last appearance for Tottenham came last Sunday when he scored a four-timer in a friendly against Shakhtar Donetesk.

Levy reflected on his departed star’s time at Tottenham.

“We have seen a product of our academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.”

