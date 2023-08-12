CAN Condoles With Muslims Over Zaria Mosque Collapse

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended its condolences to the Muslim Ummah following the tragic loss of lives in the collapse of a section of the historic Zaria Central Mosque during Friday’s prayer session in Kaduna State.

The incident occurred at 4pm on Friday when Muslim worshipers were observing their evening prayer and 10 persons have been confirmed dead.

In a statement on Saturday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, sympathised with the families who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“In this moment of sorrow, we stand united as one people, acknowledging the importance of mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among the various religious communities in Nigeria. Tragedies such as this remind us of our shared humanity and the need for solidarity during times of crisis.

“We commend the swift response of the relevant authorities and emergency services in rescuing survivors and providing necessary medical attention.

“We urge the government and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation into the causes of this incident, with the aim of preventing such accidents in the future and ensuring the safety of worshippers in all places of worship across the country,” the statement partly read.