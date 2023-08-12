‘Military Better Under Democracy’, DHQ Dismisses Coup Request

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed calls from certain quarters that the military interfere in the democratic process in Nigeria.

The military high command under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa again pledged loyalty to the “constitutional authority” of President Bola Tinubu, saying that it will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In a statement on Friday, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the military frown upon reports being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“The reports call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities,” the statement partly read.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to welfare of its peronnel, however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.”

The DHQ’s dismissal of request for military interference in Nigeria’s 24-year unbroken democracy came amid a crisis in neighbouring Niger Republic where the military snatched power from the constitutionally elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Struggling to stem a cascade of coups among its members since 2020, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the troops who seized power on July 26 until last Sunday to reinstate 63-year-old Bazoum or face the potential use of force.

Nigeria has also cut off electricity supply to Nigeria amid a flurry of economic sanctions including border closure but the coup leaders remained defiant and the deadline passed without action.