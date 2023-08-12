Parties Adopt Final Addresses In Rhodes-Vivour’s Petition Challenging Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal resumed sitting on Saturday for the adoption of final written addresses in the petitions filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

The parties are Rhodes-Vivour; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); the All Progressives Congress (APC), its governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor are challenging INEC’s return of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State.

While the two petitioners were absent, the third respondent (Hamzat) was present in court on Saturday.

As of the time of filing this report, the three-man tribunal is listening to parties adopt their final written addresses in the petition filed by Rhodes-Vivour. After this, the tribunal will take adoption of final written addresses in the petition of the PDP and its candidate.