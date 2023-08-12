Tinubu Promises Support For Security Agencies, Welfare Of Their Personnel

President Bola Tinubu says his government will make adequate provisions to enhance the operational capability of security and law enforcement agencies as well as the welfare of personnel.

This is in the renewed drive to address security and related concerns across the country, he added.

He made the remark during the passing out parade of the Fifth Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State on Saturday. Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Nigerian leader reiterated his administration’s resolve to implement a comprehensive approach to combat the security challenges in the country.

Tinubu said “this administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat the security challenges in Nigeria and our synergy is the surest ticket to that destiny. We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and security agencies.”

READ ALSO: ‘Military Better Under Democracy’, DHQ Dismisses Coup Request

#PHOTOS | PASSING OUT PARADE AND PRESIDENTIAL COMMISSIONING OF 169 CADET OFFICERS OF THE 5TH REGULAR COURSE AT THE NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY, WUDIL, KANO, ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 2023. pic.twitter.com/XaUeL3aoqJ — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 12, 2023

Some of these approaches include investing in training and provision of equipment for security agencies, enhancing intelligence, and executing social and economic programmes aimed at fostering inclusiveness, social unity, and economic prospects.

“Our actions must exemplify the highest ethical standards as we safeguard the rule of law. Together, we embody the principles that define a trusted and responsible Police Force,” the President added.

A statement by Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, quoted the President as commending the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies for their efforts.

He, however, urged them to always hold fast to the core virtues of integrity, honesty, and compassion while upholding the human rights of the citizens.

While addressing the one hundred and sixty-nine cadets who graduated from the Police Academy, the President’s representative expressed confidence in their ability to fit into Federal Government’s agenda.

Tinubu thus urged them to stay vigilant, united, and focused on the ideals that make the Nigeria Police Force an exemplar of honour and integrity.

“May you all embark on this journey with courage and determination, knowing that the nation needs your patriotic services. Stay vigilant, stay united, and stay focused on the ideals that make our Police Force an exemplar of honor and integrity,” President Tinubu maintained.