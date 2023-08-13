All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory ‘Terribly Hopeless’ – APC Secretary Basiru

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, says the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu in this year’s presidential election are “terribly hopeless”.

According to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was third. However, both candidates have disputed the results.

Basiru, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, was unequivocal in his dismissal of the cases.

Asked to respond to speculation that the APC is gearing up for a rerun election, Basiru began by saying he was not supposed to make comments on a matter that is sub judice.

“But since you have asked me,” he added, “from my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.

“They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”