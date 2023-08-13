Flood: Avoid Bauchi-Gombe Road For Alternative Routes, FRSC Urges Motorists

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has announced alternative routes for the motoring public travelling through Abuja-Yola Road and those travelling from the north-eastern part of the country to the North Central.

The alternative routes were made known on Sunday in a statement by Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, which noted that the advisory had become necessary because of heavy rainfall in the early hours of the day.

The statement noted that the affected area was KM 118 Bauchi-Gombe Road where a culvert was washed away, making the road not motorable.

See the full statement below: