I Remain Committed To Building New Nigeria Anchored On Youth Development – Obi

Flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to building a new Nigeria grounded in youth development and productivity.

In a statement on Saturday marking World Youth Day, the former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, passionately urged Nigerian youths to stay steadfast and optimistic despite the nation’s prevailing political and economic challenges.

Obi said he envisions a New Nigeria fundamentally rooted in youth development and productivity.

Drawing attention to the present political disarray and economic hurdles, he encouraged the youth to see these challenges not as deterrents but as motivation. “The current issues should invigorate their commitment to the dream of a transformed Nigeria,” said Obi.

He emphasized the imperative need for the nation’s leadership to pivot its focus on youth development and engagement. According to him, several of Nigeria’s problems, including escalating insecurity and rising youth-associated vices, could be alleviated through substantial youth-oriented policies and initiatives.

Highlighting alarming statistics, the former governor pointed out that Nigeria currently leads global rankings in unemployment rates, with a staggering 33.3%. Predictions indicate a rise to 40.6%, suggesting a grim future where over half of the nation’s productive age population remains jobless.

“These sobering figures underscore the urgency of revitalizing our economy, particularly by bolstering small businesses and fostering an environment conducive for economic growth,” stated Obi. He firmly believes that engaging the youth productively is the linchpin to overcoming many national challenges.

Concluding his statement, the LP flagbearer reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to pioneering a New Nigeria that harnesses the dynamism, skills, and potential of its youth. “Transitioning our nation from a consumerist trajectory to a production-focused one hinges on our youth’s energy and potential.”