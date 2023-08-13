New Special Intervention Squad To Tackle Security Threats, Says IG

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has revealed plans to establish a groundbreaking Special Intervention Squad aimed at swiftly addressing security threats within the country.

Egbetokun shared this significant development during a recent visit to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State at the Government House.

“We have decided to set up a squad called the Special Intervention Squad to intervene quickly in a crisis,” Egbetokun stated, highlighting the squad’s purpose to tackle crises and violent crimes efficiently across Nigeria.

He expressed the necessity of cooperation and support from the Kano State government, emphasizing that the success of the squad hinges on such collaboration.

Egbetokun emphasized the importance of well-trained and adequately compensated personnel within the squad to effectively address the overwhelming security challenges facing the nation.

This commitment to equipping the Special Intervention Squad underscores the police force’s dedication to enhancing security and ensuring citizens’ safety.

Governor Abba Yusuf praised the proactive approach of the present police management in combatting banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery throughout the country.

He commended the positive impact of these efforts on the security situation in Kano State, crediting the collaborative relationship between the state government and the Nigerian Police Force.

“Kano state government is a very serious government in this dispensation,” Governor Yusuf affirmed.

He underscored the government’s commitment to addressing security concerns such as drug abuse, armed robbery, phone snatching, and thuggery, while expressing appreciation for the IG’s efforts to curb kidnapping nationwide.

The establishment of the Special Intervention Squad marks a pivotal step in bolstering Nigeria’s security landscape.

As Kano State joins as a pilot state, the collaboration between law enforcement and the state government promises a more effective response to the security challenges that have plagued the nation.

Governor Yusuf assured continued support for the police force, pledging to work hand in hand to achieve lasting peace within the state and address the ongoing security issues.