Niger Coup: Pro-Democracy Activists Hold Peaceful Demonstration In Katsina

The Coalition of Pro-democracy Activists in Katsina State on Sunday strongly condemned and denounced what they termed as unjustifiable coup d’etat in Niger Republic and indeed anywhere else in Africa.

The Coalition in a peaceful demonstration held in the state capital and led by its Chairperson, Bashir Dauda, further, condemn the arrogance and disrespect to world leaders and respected individuals such as the President of Chad, Mohammed Idris Derby, former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, displayed by the coup leaders.

The Coalition, however, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of President Bazoum, applauding the ECOWAS for its firm stance in support of democracy and the need to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

READ ALSO: Niger Coup: Priority Must Be Given To Dialogue And Diplomacy – Peter Obi

The Coalition also warned the junta not plunge the sub-region into a needless and unwarranted conflict because of their selfish gain.

“The junta should reciprocate the peace gesture demonstrated by ECOWAS and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by immediately rolling back their intent and opening channels of dialogue for a quick solution to this problem.

Our Correspondent reports that the protesters were seen carrying and displaying placards with varied inscriptions such as “Down with communism, say no to authoritarianism”, “I am against military rule”, “restore constitutional order in Niger”, “I am in support of ECOWAS”, “say no to WAGNER”, “say no Coup D’etat In Africa” among others.