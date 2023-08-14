Abia State Bans Okada In Aba, Umuahia Metropolis

The Abia State Governor Alex Otti has directed the ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists better known as okada within the Umuahia and Aba metropolis.

According to Governor Otti’s Chief Press Secretary Kazie Uko, this directive takes effect immediately.

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba Metropolis,” the statement read.

“Effective Monday, August 14, 2023, any motorcycle seen on the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships being used for such purpose will be impounded by the security agencies.

“Also, security agencies have been directed to arrest any individual caught violating this order, for possible prosecution. This directive takes immediate effect.”