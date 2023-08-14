Appeal Court Affirms Abure As Labour Party National Chairman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said Monday.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel of justices dismissed the appeal of the appellant.

READ ALSO: Customs Intercept 1,245 Live Ammunition Concealed In Rice

It will be recalled that the plaintiff, Lucky Shauibu, said to be a member of the Labour Party in Ward 3 Executive in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, suspended Abure.

In the lead judgement, Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji Abadua affirmed the decision of the High Court of Edo State and held that one man cannot suspend the national chairman of Labour Party in line with Article 13 and 17 of the Constitution of the Party and the extant Electoral Act of 2022, particularly when the appellant has been described by the party as unknown.

See the full statement below: