Bandits Attack LGA Headquarters, Kill One, Abduct Emir’s Son, Six Others In Zamfara

Armed bandits early on Monday, again, attacked the headquarters of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing one person and abducting 7 others.

A resident of Bungudu town, Ishaq Bungudu told Channels Television that the armed bandits stormed the town with deadly weapons, shooting sporadically and killed one person in the process.

According to him, 7 other persons were abducted, including the son of the Emir of Bungudu Abdulrahman Hassan and the Former State Programme Officer of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Abubakar S/Fada Bungudu

Ishaq Bungudu lamented the incessant attacks on the local government headquarters by the armed bandits, despite being the closest local government to the state capital Gusau.

He urged the State Governor Dauda Lawal to, as a matter of urgency appoint security aides.

“We are being attacked almost on daily basis now, despite being close to Gusau, the state capital, we don’t know what is going on, government is not saying anything, he does not even have security aide since he was sworn-in.”

“He should appoint security aide so that people will know who to call during distress times, we don’t even know what to do now, the bandits will just enter the middle of the town and kill people, it is really disturbing.”

Bungudu also attributed the incessant attacks on the local government headquarters and neighboring communities to a bandits enclave located around one community at an outskirts of the town but questioned why security agencies have not been able to dislodge the bandits and destroy the hideout.

“You know there is one bandits enclave when you pass Nahuche community to Karakai, they have a hideout there and the security agents are aware, I don’t know why they have not scattered that place and dislodge them.”

Bungudu Local Government Headquarters is about 21kilometers to the state capital Gusau, it will be recalled that 4 Policemen were killed last month in the same local government, and another policeman was killed some days ago in a separate attacks

Efforts to reach the Zamfara State Police Command spokesperson ASP Yazid Abubakar was not successful as he was not responding to several phone calls put across to him