NAF Helicopter Crashes In Niger State

A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed on Monday near Chukuba Village in Niger State.

NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the accident in a statement.

The accident happened at about 1pm and the number of persons onboard or their state were unknown as of press time.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash,” the statement added.

On February 22, 2021, seven NAF personnel on their way from Abuja to Minna, the Niger State capital, died when their plane crashed after takeoff from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.