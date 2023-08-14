Deputy Gov Ewhrudjakpo Asks Police To Withdraw Cops Over Bayelsa Community Raid

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on Monday, embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation at Opu-Nembe community in Nembe Local Government Area (LGA).

The deputy governor, after touring the community, called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately withdraw the officers sent to Opu-Nembe for a sting operation last weekend.

According to the deputy governor, there is ongoing human rights abuse at Opu-Nembe and the presence of the security operatives is generating fear among the people in the once peaceful community.

Ewhrudjakpo, who evacuated a lady who was an alleged victim of police assault, assured the people of Opu-Nembe that the Bayelsa State Government would ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order, while appealing to the police to be professional.