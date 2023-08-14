Gov Lawal Visits Zamfara LGA, Condemns Bandits’ Attack

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Monday, condemned in strong terms the attack by bandits in the Bungudu Local Government Area (LGA).

Bandits attacked Bungudu LGA on Sunday night, resulting in one death and the kidnapping of six others.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Lawal was in Bungudu to commiserate with the Emirate and the people of the local government.

He added that the governor visited the Emir’s palace to reassure his administration’s commitment and readiness to end the menace of banditry.

See the full statement below: