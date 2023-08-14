House Probe: JAMB Registrar Gives Reasons For Employing 300 Without Advertising

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has defended the decision of the commission to employ 300 staff without advertising the positions.

Professor Oloyede, who appeared before the House of Representatives on Monday, said the decision was to fill vacancies created due to retirement.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Brothers Extradited To US Over ‘Sextortion’ Of Young Men, Teenagers

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee is investigating employment racketeering by Ministries, Departments and Agencies and mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Meanwhile, the committee also observed that 14 individuals at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) received salaries through IPPIS without being placed in any federal government agencies.