I’m Not Under Pressure To Get Married – Chidinma Ekile

Singer Chidinma Ekile, known professionally as Chidinma, says she is not under pressure to get married despite rumours linking her with several top shots in the entertainment circle like Flavour, and Kizz Daniel.

The Nigerian singer made this known on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds.

Chidinma, 32, who was grilled if she has any special person she wants to settle down with said, “No, not yet”.

She said that she is not in any relationship and is not under any pressure to marry.

“No pressure at all, no pressure whatsoever,” she said Sunday. “Whenever the time is right, it would happen”.

The songwriter has been consecutively confronted by a lot of accusations about a love affair between her and the likes of Kizz Daniel and her love music genre popular feature, Flavour.

Flavour was rumoured to be in an intimate relationship with Chidinma after they kissed on set and some pictures of the celebrities surfaced online.

The rumoured love birds, Kizz Daniel and Chidinma had a star duo in a 2019 movie, ‘Love Me’.

According to her, the strategy she uses to navigate these rumours is to realize that “Stuff like that always happens in the industry. I just try as much as possible to block out the noise and distractions.”

When asked if the rumours about her dating Kizz Daniel and Flavour were true, she said “Nah, Nah”.

The music star further declined to comment if she had ever dated them in the past, stating “Oh well, I wouldn’t even wanna talk about that.”

The actress stated that she rarely speaks about her life private life due to her background, maintaining that she minds her business and does her work.

Chidinma noted that her major strength in managing fame and temptation in the music industry is to be herself.

“I think that has worked for me over the years. So, there is really no pressure about probably wanting to be someone else or do what someone else is doing. I’m, just comfortable being me,” she said.

In 2010, she gained prominence after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa. Following the release of the music video for her “Emi Ni Baller” single, she became the first female musician to peak at number 1 on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 chart.

Her musical journey spans over a decade as she continues to shine bright with hit records.

Chidinma is a testament that reality shows still produce stars. She has enjoyed a great career in the secular music world and has remained consistent even with a surprising transition fully to gospel music revealed through her Instagram in May 2021 and is now engaged in Christian ministry.