Remi Tinubu Hosts Falcons After World Cup Exit

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday, hosted the Super Falcons at the State House in Abuja a week after the players’ exit from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The First lady, who received some of the players, their technical team and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the girls displayed dedication, resilience, team spirit with the zeal and strength that defines Nigeria.

The Nigerian side reached the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 but narrowly lost to England’s Lionesses via penalties.

The President’s wife, in her tribute to all the players, said they represented Nigeria well on the global stage, noting that the world took notice of the dexterity of the players.

“Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you that victory is not solely determined by the score on the field. The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success,” the First Lady said, according to a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become role models for our youth, especially young girls who now see their aspirations mirrored in you.

“I salute you today and welcome you back home and our goodwill and best wishes go to other players who have gone back to their base. You gave your all, and we stand with you. We are so proud of you”.

In his remarks, the President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, thanked the First Lady for the warm reception and assured her that the players would continue to give good and qualitative representation to the country.

The captain of the team, Onome promised that the team would continue to press on relentlessly to ensure they make the country very proud on the football field.

The First Lady received the players with the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima; and wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio.