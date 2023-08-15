FG Moves To Withdraw Firearms Case Against Emefiele, Files Fresh Charge

The Federal Government has applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar, in an oral application, told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

However, counsel for Emefiele, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, opposed the application insisting that that the government must first purge itself of the disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, before its application could be taken.

Justice Oweibo has adjourned till Thursday, August 17, 2023 to rule on the application.

In an interview with journalists after the day’s proceedings, the DPP said a fresh 20 counts has been filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court against the suspended CBN governor.

One of the counts, he said, accused Emefiele of “conferring unlawful advantages”.