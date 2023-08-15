Kogi APC LG Boss Suspended Over ‘Anti-Party Activities’

The Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Chairman of the Ankpa Local Government Area of the party, Abdullahi Zakeri, for “anti-party activities”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the APC Chairman in the state, Abdullahi Bello, said the suspension is with immediate effect.

The party also appointed Mohammed Salifu Jibrin as the acting Chairman of the party for the local government.

“This is to notify the general public that the State Working Committee of the Kogi State All Progressives Congress has received a letter recommending the Ankpa Local Government Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Abdullahi Zakeri for suspension for anti- party activities,” the statement partly read.

“The State Working Committee of our party has looked into the issues and found the Chairman guilty as charged.

“To this end, the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has upheld and affirmed the suspension of the Ankpa Local Government Chairman of the APC with immediate effect.

“The State Working Committee of the party has also approved the appointment of Mohammed Salifu Jibrin as the Acting Chairman of the APC in Ankpa Local Government Area.”