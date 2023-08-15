LASTMA/Soldiers Clash: Such Won’t Repeat Itself, Traffic Agency Tells Army Officials

In the wake of viral videos showing soldiers and officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) engaged in brawls across the state, the traffic says such an occurrence will not repeat itself.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this on Tuesday during a working visit by officials of the 9 Brigade Command, Nigerian Army, led by Brigadier-General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi, to the LASTMA headquarters.

This is according to a statement by LASTMA’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq.

Speaking on the incident, Oreagba maintained that there is no love lost between the two sister agencies and that LASTMA personnel would continue to rely on support from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the state.

“We won’t abuse the relationship nor take the cordiality and warm friendliness which has existed between the Army and Lastma for granted,” he said.

The LASTMA boss maintained that such an occurrence would not repeat itself as existing channels of communication would be maintained and additional new hotlines be explored by the two agencies to always resolve issues.

Both organisations agreed to strengthen their partnership on traffic management in the state.

