LASTMA/Soldiers Clash: Such Won’t Repeat Itself, Traffic Agency Tells Army Officials

In the wake of viral videos showing soldiers and officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) engaged in brawls across the state, the traffic says such an occurrence will not repeat itself.
The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this on Tuesday during a working visit by officials of the 9 Brigade Command, Nigerian Army, led by Brigadier-General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi, to the LASTMA headquarters.
This is according to a statement by LASTMA’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq.
Speaking on the incident, Oreagba maintained that there is no love lost between the two sister agencies and that LASTMA personnel would continue to rely on support from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the state.
“We won’t abuse the relationship nor take the cordiality and warm friendliness which has existed between the Army and Lastma for granted,” he said.
The LASTMA boss maintained that such an occurrence would not repeat itself as existing channels of communication would be maintained and additional new hotlines be explored by the two agencies to always resolve issues.
Both organisations agreed to strengthen their partnership on traffic management in the state.
Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Officials of the Nigerian Army today agreed to strengthen partnership on traffic management in Lagos.
The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba disclosed this during a working visit by Officials of the 9 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army led by Bridgadier General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi.
Mr. Oreagba while receiving the Military personnel, disclosed that it was a great honour receiving the Officials of the Command at Lastma Headquarters at Oshodi.
Speaking on the unfortunate incident pertaining to the face-off between a Lastma Officer and a Soldier, Mr. Oreagba maintained that there is no love lost between the two sisters agencies and that Lastma personnel would continue to rely on continuous support from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the State.
According to Mr. Oreagba “we won’t abuse the relationship nor take the cordiality and warm friendliness which has existed between the Army and Lastma for granted”
He maintained that such occurrence would not repeat itself as existing channel of communication would be maintained and additional new hotlines be explored by the two agencies to always resolve issues.
Earlier in his address, the Commander of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi said that bad elements prosper when there is division among security agencies, so there is the need for more cordial collaboration and maximum cooperation between all government agencies including Lastma.
While commending Lastma Officials for the wonderful work they are doing morning and night, Bridgadier Adetuyi promised that the Nigerian Army particularly the 9 Brigade Command, would continue to render support where necessary to activities of Lastma on our roads and ensure safety of traffic managers in the discharge of their statutory duties.
Other Army Officials in attendance during the visit include Major A.A Nasir (OC MP), Major A. Sanusi, Major A.A Onwemene, Major A.K Ballo and LT T.H Owoyemi.
Also, Lastma Officials include Director of Operation of Lastma Mr. Peter Gbejemede, Provost Marshal Mr. Apena Biliaminu, Head, Headquarters Operations (Rover) Mr. Adeoye James, Head of Lastma Training Mr. Macaulay Modupe-Ore, Head of Police Unit of Lastma CSP Ajibola Abayomi and Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.
Adebayo Taofiq
Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA