Maguire’s Move To West Ham Collapses

The 30-year-old received a considerable salary increase as a result of United qualifying for the Champions League and would be on less money at West Ham

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated August 15, 2023
In this file photo, Manchester United’s English defender Harry Maguire reacts after they concede the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will not be joining West Ham United this summer.

According to sources, Maguire was seeking a £15m payout from United, which is £9m more than he was initially offered.

The Hammers had hoped to seal a £30m transfer for the England international, but are now said to be looking at alternatives after the  30-year-old demands with his current club.

“Harry respects West Ham — but there was never an agreement on personal terms”, sources close to Maguire said.

“Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play”.

Earlier today David Moyes’s side had grown tired of waiting for the defender to finalise an exit from Old Trafford\

Maguire was s main stay during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time and the managers’ faith in him earned him the captain’s armband.

However, he has failed to impress the current manager, Erik Ten Hag which also saw him lose the captain’s armband to Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandez

 

