‘National Heroes’: Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated August 15, 2023
FILE PHOTO: President Bola Tinubu visits the Nigerian Troops stationed in Bissau on Saturday, July 8, 2023, as part of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force, on arrival at the Aeroporto International Guinea-Bissau ahead of the 63rd Ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. (Facebook/PBAT Media Centre)

 

President Bola Tinubu has expressed “immense sadness” over the tragic loss of officers and soldiers he described as national heroes in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State on Monday.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country,” he said in a personal statement.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”

Tinubu noted that the officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission.

In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price, the President added.

See the full statement below:

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU ON DEATH OF MILITARY OFFICERS IN NIGER STATE

The tragic loss of our gallant officers and soldiers in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State, yesterday, brought immense sadness to me.

These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission. In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price.

While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country. They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.

We salute their sacrifice, devotion and loyalty to our dear nation – the nation they loved and served to the end.

On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my condolences to their families, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the entire Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

May God grant them eternal rest.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu,
President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria

August 15, 2023

