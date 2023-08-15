‘National Heroes’: Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy

President Bola Tinubu has expressed “immense sadness” over the tragic loss of officers and soldiers he described as national heroes in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State on Monday.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country,” he said in a personal statement.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”

Tinubu noted that the officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission.

In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price, the President added.

See the full statement below: