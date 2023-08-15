Niger Coup: Tinubu Welcomes Central African Bloc’s Support For ECOWAS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the solidarity of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on the political impasse in the Republic of Niger.

The President spoke when he received the Special Envoy of President Ali Bongo Ondimba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, Mr. Hermann Immongault, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the special message of support and solidarity from President Bongo, who doubles as the Chairman of ECCAS, expressed full support for the resolutions by ECOWAS on the unconstitutional takeover of government in Niger.

Tinubu added that the support of ECCAS proved once more that military interference in democratic governance is not acceptable anywhere, and certainly, no longer so on the African continent.

“I appreciate the solidarity and support of President Bongo on the situation in Niger. We are working not to compound the problem. We have well-meaning people who have intervened,” he said.

“I understand the fear of our people on any form of military action. We are working to keep the sanctions in place and we are following them to the letter. We are happy to know that ECCAS is with us on this. Interference in democratic governance is not acceptable to ECOWAS.”

