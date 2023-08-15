NYSC Orientation Exercise To Resume In Borno After 13 Years

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation exercise is scheduled to resume in Borno State 13 years after the three-week course was suspended over recurring attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

The NYSC took to Twitter on Tuesday to notify prospective corps members deployed to the state’s second stream of the Batch ‘B’ orientation course of a change of venue.

“All Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) deployed to Borno are to reprint their Call-up letters from the NYSC portal,” it said.

“The date of the commencement of the Orientation Course has also been changed to 18th August 2023. All affected PCMs are to report on the dates printed on their Call-up letters.”