Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin In Benue, Recover Arms

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Kumaor Fachir Daniel, the second in command to the late militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, and four others, with weapons and ammunition recovered.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Tuesday.

Onyeka stated that the items recovered from them included two AK-47 rifles, two other fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Berretta pistols undergoing the process of fabrication, one double-barrel gun loaded with 35 live cartridges, and 130 rounds of 7.62X 39mm live ammunition, while other suspects escaped from the scene.

See the full statement below: