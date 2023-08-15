Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Kingpin In Benue, Recover Arms

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Kumaor Fachir Daniel, the second in command to the late militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, and four others, with weapons and ammunition recovered.
The state Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Tuesday.
Onyeka stated that the items recovered from them included two AK-47 rifles, two other fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Berretta pistols undergoing the process of fabrication, one double-barrel gun loaded with 35 live cartridges, and 130 rounds of 7.62X 39mm live ammunition, while other suspects escaped from the scene.
See the full statement below:
BENUE STATE POLICE COMMAND
PRESS BRIEFING
15TH AUG, 2023
It is my honour and privilege to meet all of you today. I have resumed duty as Commissioner of Police and consider you stakeholder in the job of security. I hope that the usual cooperation given to my predecessor will continue.
Benue State Police Command under my watch will not tolerate criminality of any kind. Haven received brief from my predecessor about activities of bandits and other criminals in the state, I have made up my mind to deploy all available human and material resources to rid the state of crime.
This operation should serve warning to criminal elements. It is high time they embraced peace and enjoy freedom. Below is the outcome of one of the operations currently going on in the state:
ARREST OF A SUSPECTED ARMED BANDIT KINGPIN/RECOVERY OF FIRE ARM:
On 14/08/2023 at about 0340hrs Officers from Operation ZENDA JTF Tactical team trailed and arrested a dreaded and vicious armed bandit kingpin named KUMAOR FACHIR DANIEL, popularly known as “2nd in Command to Late Ghana Boys” along Adikpo-Ugbema road. Further investigation led to the arrest of four(4) other gang members named; Iorwuese Ashiekaa, Aondongu Aligbe, Terkula Wuhe “AKA Oryughurt” and one Terhemba Sevav a 47yrs old member of the gang from Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area who specialized in fixing and manufacturing rifles for the gang.
Items recovered from them include two(2) AK-47 rifles, two other fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Berretta pistols undergoing the process of fabrication, one double barrel gun loaded with 35 live cartridges, one hundred and thirty (130) rounds of 7.62X 39mm live ammunition while other suspect escaped from the scene.
I want to use this opportunity to warn criminals and intending criminals that, I will not tolerate criminality in Benue State under my watch. I will fight them as long as I remain the Commissioner of Police.
I call on the good people of Benue State to cooperate with the Police by giving useful and timely information that will assist the Command in tackling crime. A crime free society makes room for sustainable development that can propel a state to greater heights, particularly our dear state that is endowed with so many resources.
CP. Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka psc(+)
Commissioner of Police
Benue State Command
Makurdi