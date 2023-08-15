Politics Being Overplayed, I Don’t See Why El-Rufai Won’t Be Cleared To Be Minister – Lukman

The former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, on Tuesday, expressed strong objections to Nasir El-Rufai’s non-confirmation as a ministerial nominee, describing it as overplayed politics.

While 45 other nominees were confirmed on August 7 following a week-long screening, the confirmation of former Kaduna State governor along with Stella Okotete (Delta State) and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State) was deferred with the excuse that the trio were still undergoing security clearance.

Speaking on El-Rufai’s situation during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Lukman made a case for his confirmation.

“My personal opinion is that, again, politics is being overplayed. If other nominees are cleared, I don’t see any reason why Mallam Nasir will not be cleared,” he said.

“Sincerely speaking, the earlier we reduce political considerations in terms of the determination of decisions with respect to appointments, the better for the country.”

Lukman restated his criticisms of Senator Abdullahi Ganduje’s recent emergence as the National Chairman of the ruling APC, which the party’s former vice chairman preempted with his resignation last month.

In his resignation letter dated July 26, 2023, and addressed to the then acting APC National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, the APC stalwart explained that he would rather not become a source of distraction to the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Elaborating further Politics Today, Lukman described the party’s decision to elect Ganduje as incorrect.

“Dr Ganduje has emerged as the chairman of the party and I’m loyal; I respect it. But I disagree, it is not the right decision. That we’re living with a wrong decision is a different matter entirely,” he said.

“But as progressive politicians, we must have the commitment to continue to engage the issue such that we, collectively, are able to correct any wrong decision that has been taken.”

The former APC National Executive Committee members argued that the office of the APC National Chairman should have been reserved for a Christian from the North Central to balance out the Muslim-Muslim presidency.