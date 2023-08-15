Radda Swears In Four High Court Judges, Warns NBA Against Backing Criminals

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has warned the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to call its members who are in a habit of supporting bandits, rapists, armed robbers, and other criminal elements into order.

He claimed that most of the NBA members hide under the instrument of fundamental human rights to secure the release of suspects.

According to Radda, there are several instances where suspected bandits, rapists, terrorists, and armed robbers were released on bail only for them to commit the same offences.

Such incidents, he explained, could have been averted if bail was not granted to the suspects.

The governor gave the warning on Tuesday at the Katsina Government House Council Chamber shortly after he swore in four new High Court Judges as part of measures to strengthen the legal system and justice delivery speed in the State.

They are Barrister Nuraddeen Abdulmumini, Barrister Halima Lawal Bagiwa, Barrister Abdullahi Bara’u, and Barrister Ma’aruf Amiru Sanusi.

The newly sworn-in judges drawn from Musawa, Katsina, Faskari, and Funtua local government areas of the state are, according to the governor, individuals with track records, dedication, and integrity and have been confirmed through the rigorous competitive, and painstaking process that led to their appointments.

He, therefore, charged them to take advantage of technology to improve justice delivery to the state.

“The overriding objective is to strengthen the legal system to deliver justice. There is an adage saying ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’ and this has been of concern to the government.

“Thus there’s an urgent need to address the speed of justice delivery among all stakeholders in the state justice sector of the State.”

He also appealed for continued support from the residents in containing the security challenges.

The government in this regard has given approval for the state judiciary to continue with the process of transforming the court and judicial process into technology-driven.

“We are in a time of serious security challenges in the State. We must therefore put our heads together and avert these unusual challenges.

“Katsina State Government is disturbed with the attitudes of justice sector actors in the State, to respond to this. We have given a matching order to the state administration of criminal justice to ensure that the ugly trend of releasing suspects on crimes is checked,” he added.

“A coordination committee has been set up to discharge its statutory mandate by ensuring that all criminal cases are handed with deserved dispatch.

“On our part, necessary improved logistics will be provided to the Ministry of Justice, police, and prison with the view of achieving the objective.

“It’s gratifying to note that, the just sworn-in high court judges are individuals with track records, dedication and integrity has confirmed through the rigorous competitive and painstaking process that led to their appointments.

“I urge you to consider your appointments as a call to duty that requires more dedication, professionalism, and above all fear of Almighty Allah.

“The society has very high expectations of you, integrity, transparency, and good conduct are qualities you must imbibe as judicial officeholders,” he stated.

The newly sworn-in judges while taking the oath of allegiance and that of office, swore to discharge their duties and responsibilities to the best of their abilities without fairness or favor and in accordance with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.