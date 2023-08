Sweden suffered yet more heartbreak when Spain scored in the 89th minute for a 2-1 victory in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

We look at the growing list of near misses for the Swedes at major tournaments in the past decade.

World Cup

2015 – last 16

2019 – semi-finals

2023 – semi-finals

European Championship

2013 – semi-finals

2017 – quarter-finals

2022 – semi-finals

Olympic Games

2016 – beaten finalists

2021 – beaten finalists