Tinubu Govt Inherited Terrible Economic Situation, Says Oshiomhole

The senator representing the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, says the government of President Bola Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation.

Oshiomhole stated this on Tuesday during an interview session with journalists shortly after meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some of the decisions taken by the current administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

He added that President Tinubu and his deputy had shown courage and determination to stop the corruption of the subsidy regime and in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while appealing to Nigerians to be patient.