Uzodimma Promises Land, Cash Gifts To Imo-Born Super Falcons

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has commended the Super Falcons on their performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, promising land and gifts of $10,000 each to those from Imo.

The beneficiaries are Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale, and Tochukwu Oluehi.

The governor encouraged the players of Imo extraction when he received them at the Government House in Owerri, encouraging them to continue to make Nigeria and Africa proud on the global stage.

In appreciation of their exploits, the governor promised to give them a piece of land in one of the choice locations in the state capital and a cash gift of $10,000 each.