Aviation Employees Suspend Proposed Strike For One Week

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has directed the Aviation Security (AVSEC) has suspended its proposed strike for one week.

The union had in a circular on Tuesday directed the Aviation Security (AVSEC) and logistics sub-sector to commence an immediate strike from Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 over their N30,000 monthly pay.

However, in another circular on Wednesday, it directed the workers to suspend the strike following the intervention of the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The union said they have considered the request of the Director General and decided to grant a period of one week “to allow his effort to bear fruit.”

“Accordingly, the withdrawal of services that was earlier directed to commence today has been suspended for one week, effective today.

“We note the high level of mobilisation by the branches and our State Councils and commend the high state of solidarity among our members. Thank you all. We shall remain on standby, ready for any eventuality,” the union’s statement partly read.