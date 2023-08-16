Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion At Ikorodu Roundabout

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital for the completion of the Asphalt binder course and wearing course of the new slip road from Thursday, August 17.

This is in continuation of the Junction Improvement Works at Ikorodu Roundabout to free gridlock points and shorten travel time within the metropolis, a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, said Wednesday.

See the full statement below: