PHOTOS: Wike Visits Ganduje, Congratulates Ex-Kano Gov On Becoming APC Chair

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, paid a congratulatory visit to ex-Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, at his Abuja residence.

Wike, a powerbroker in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and now a minister-designate, congratulated Ganduje on becoming the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC made this known in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former Governor of Rivers State and a Minister-designate, HE. Nyesom Wike, paid a congratulatory visit to the National Chairman, HE. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at his residence in Abuja.

Ganduje emerged APC chairman on August 3, 2023 at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held in Abuja after the controversial resignation of the former party chair, Abdullahi Adamu, as well as some NEC members of the party.

Ganduje, a two-term Kano governor from May 2015 to May 2023, is a strong ally of President Bola Tinubu.

Also, Wike is believed to be loyal to Tinubu despite not being in the same political party. The ex-governor had publicly confirmed that he worked against PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 poll. The PDP chieftain also said he worked for the success of Tinubu, the then APC presidential candidate, in Rivers.

Wike is the only member of the opposition that made Tinubu’s 45 ministerial nominees confirmed by the Senate as of the time of filing this report.

The ex-governor of Rivers and prominent G5 member has been seen hobnobbing with members of the ruling parties including serving and ex-governors. The G5 was a group of five governors of the PDP before the 2023 poll who backed return of power to Southern Nigeria at the expense of Atiku.

See more photos of the visit: