Tinubu Assures Investors Of Friendy Environment For Growth

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured investors of a sustainable and friendly environment for growth and investments.

The President gave the assurance while receiving the Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa and Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank, Mr Ade Adeola, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“We are committed to strengthening partnership, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors,’’ he said.

“We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output, and we will build a very friendly environment for growth and investments.”

In his remarks, Adeola said the bank had been committed to enabling investments in Nigeria for many years while focusing on energy and natural resources with a huge portfolio in funding for the oil and gas industry.

