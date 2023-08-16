Tinubu Hails Babangida On 82nd Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former military head of state Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.) on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.
Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, celebrated the former military president whose birthday falls on August 17.
The statement noted that Babangida had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defence of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.
See the full statement below:
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT TINUBU SALUTES GEN. IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA AT 82
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shares in the joy of celebration with family members, friends, and associates of Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd), as the former military President turns 82 on August 17, 2023.
President Tinubu congratulates the former military President, who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defense of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.
The President affirms the contributions of Gen. Babangida to national development, which include the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalization of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.
President Tinubu notes the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who has, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.
The President prays for the continuous well-being of Gen. Babangida and his family.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 16, 2023