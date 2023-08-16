Tinubu Hails Babangida On 82nd Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former military head of state Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.) on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, celebrated the former military president whose birthday falls on August 17.

The statement noted that Babangida had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defence of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

See the full statement below: