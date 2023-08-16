‘We Have No Other Country, We Must Support You,’ Patience Jonathan Tells Remi Tinubu

Mrs Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, expressed her support for the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, saying Nigerians have no other country and must support her.

“I have come here to encourage you, to support you, because we are one country and our country must move forward and for the country to be better because it’s our country,” the former first lady said during a solidarity visit to Mrs Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Turning to her successor, Mrs Jonathan added, “We have no other country than Nigeria. We have no other place to go; we must support you. We must support you to make sure you achieve what you’re here for. And when you achieve, we will have achieved. So, Nigeria must move forward.”

The former first lady appealed to Nigerian women to join her in support of Mrs Tinubu, saying, “I know that my sister can carry the women along.”

According to Mrs Jonathan, the former Lagos Central senator carried the women along during her time as the governor’s wife in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

“So, (now that) she’s a first lady, the sky will be her limit. She will carry us along as she will move us forward. We, Nigerian women, will come out en masse and support this government and support her. The sky will be our limit,” Mrs Jonathan said.

Mrs Tinubu, in her remarks, thanked her predecessor for the visit.

Describing the former first lady as her “senior colleague, the First Lady said, “We thank God that she’s here today to pay a solidarity visit and for us to have talks on the way to move our nation forward and I appreciate her visit this afternoon.

“I want to also thank her for all the support and the tips she’s always given over time.”